Mary Jo (Wilson) Henry
Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Adeline Good Wilson; husband of 55 years, James "Jim" Henry; son, Mark Henry; siblings, Frank, Buddy, Olivia, Jimmy, Phil, & Ann; daughter-in-law, Stacey Henry; and son-in-law, Marlow Burt.
Mary Jo and Jim raised eight children (each of whom was her favorite) in her childhood Bruce Avenue home. She made everyone in her life feel special in conversation, cards sent, yellow ribbons, and welcome-home signs. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan Noltemeyer (Don), Cathy Burt, Mary Jo Wright (Steve), Julie Henry (David Eades); sons, Mike Henry (Mary Colette), Ed Henry (Barbara), Bob Henry; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Henry; 15 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Adeline Ketterer; many beloved relatives, friends & neighbors.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 5505 New Cut Road, with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
The family requests that you continue to spread Mary Jo's love by contributing in her name to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019