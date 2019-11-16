Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
5505 New Cut Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo (Wilson) Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo (Wilson) Henry Obituary
Mary Jo (Wilson) Henry

Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Adeline Good Wilson; husband of 55 years, James "Jim" Henry; son, Mark Henry; siblings, Frank, Buddy, Olivia, Jimmy, Phil, & Ann; daughter-in-law, Stacey Henry; and son-in-law, Marlow Burt.

Mary Jo and Jim raised eight children (each of whom was her favorite) in her childhood Bruce Avenue home. She made everyone in her life feel special in conversation, cards sent, yellow ribbons, and welcome-home signs. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan Noltemeyer (Don), Cathy Burt, Mary Jo Wright (Steve), Julie Henry (David Eades); sons, Mike Henry (Mary Colette), Ed Henry (Barbara), Bob Henry; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Henry; 15 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Adeline Ketterer; many beloved relatives, friends & neighbors.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 5505 New Cut Road, with burial to follow in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.

The family requests that you continue to spread Mary Jo's love by contributing in her name to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -