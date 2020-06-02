Mary Jo Meschel
Mary Jo Meschel

Louisville - Mary Jo Meschel, 75, of Louisville, passed away May 31, 2020 following her battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born in Louisville, as the former Mary Jo Timmering. She held positions in the Mortgage Loan Industry and in retail management.

Mary was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, and will always be remembered for her great sense of warmth and kindness, and, most importantly , her love of family. She loved to travel, shop and especially work in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Martha Timmering, and her sister (and best friend) Betty Pluckebaum.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jeff Meschel; children Betty Willen and David Meschel (Trish); grandchildren, Allen Meschel and Craig Meschel; Sisters-in-law Maida Gutterman (Mal) and Lynne Bovenzi ( Tom); and nephews Steve Carter (Carolyn), Mike Carter (Angie) and Jim Carter; and niece Stacey Gutterman (Brad), and numerous cousins.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Hosparus team of nurses, and staff for their loving care.

Cremation was chosen following Mary's wishes and she will be laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of her life, to be announced at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
