Mary Jo SchmidtLouisville - Mary Jo Schmidt, age 79, passed away May 17, 2020.Born to the late Joe and Mary Beatrice Davis, Mary is also preceded in passing by her loving husband of over 50 years, Joseph Schmidt, her son Doug, and her sister Roseann Beard.Here to carry out her memory are her children, David Schmidt (Stacy Baldwin), Diana Francke (Steve), Denny Schmidt; her siblings Janice, Teresa, Mike, Charlie, Rita, Martha, Sue; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held Friday May 22 from 3-7pm at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral mass in honor of Mary will take place Saturday morning at 10am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. Mary will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.