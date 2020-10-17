Mary Jo Van Vactor
Louisville - Mary Jo Van Vactor, 89, passed away Wednesday, October, 14, 2020, with her children by her side. Mary Jo retired from GE and loved her volunteerism in the community. Very special to her heart was her work with Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton being an Eucharistic minister, specialized in bereavement counseling, the Franciscan Kitchen, the Parish Council, quilting group, bereavement dinners, and all the picnics and fish fries at the church. She loved to travel having visited Europe and the Vatican. She spent valuable time doing missionary work in Mexico and in Appalachia. Mary Jo was a loving wife and mother and loved by all that knew her. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, "Van" L.E.Van Vactor; and her son, Donald Van Vactor. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald Van Vactor, Cheryl Nowling (Gerald), Johanna Lawson (Larry); 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with visitation on Monday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Mary Jo's honor should be directed to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Catholic Charities, or the Franciscan Kitchen. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com
to share condolences with Mary Jo's family.