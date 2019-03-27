Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
197 Plum Street
Shepherdsville, KY
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Mary Joan (Wise) Shawley, age 87, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (197 Plum Street Shepherdsville, KY 40165) with interment in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
