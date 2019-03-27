|
Mary Joan Shawley
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Mary Joan (Wise) Shawley, age 87, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (197 Plum Street Shepherdsville, KY 40165) with interment in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019