Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
1943 - 2020
Mary Joe Oldham Obituary
Mary Joe Oldham

LOUISVILLE - Mary Joe Oldham passed away peacefully, on Saturday February 29th, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York after a long illness. She was born June, 29th, 1943 in Louisville, KY. Mary Joe, was preceded in death by her beloved son Durhon Oldham , her parents Joe Greer, and Louise Eskridge Greer, and granddaughter Elizabeth Oldham. She is survived by her son Dorian Oldham, brother Kenneth Greer, daughter in law, Shannon Hill Oldham, Close friend Dollye Walker, grandchildren Brandon (Jessica) Oldham, Leighann (Deepak) Ebenezer, Becca and Bailey Oldham, and great grandchildren Genevieve, Abigail, Ben, Eliza, Ava, and Everett. Mary Joe, dedicated her life to taking care of others and has left this world a better place for her being here. She was an angel among us and will be dearly missed by all. Mary Joe, go rest high on that mountain, for your work on earth is done.

Visitation is Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Lane. The funeral service will follow directly after at 10:00 AM. The processional to the graveside service will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers we ask that you send donations in her name to The Lord's Kitchen. Donations can be made online at thelordskitchen.com .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
