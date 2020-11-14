1/1
Mary Jordan Nethery
Mary Jordan Nethery

Taylorsville - Mary Jordan Nethery, 91, died on Wednesday, the 11th day of November, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. Born in Pinckard, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Thomas Calvin and Laura Elizabeth Hendricks Jordan. A loving wife for 67 years, she was the widow of John William Nethery, Jr. She was a devoted member of Elk Creek Baptist Church. Known for her great cooking, she also enjoyed traveling, gardening and growing flowers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, John Mitchell Nethery.

A wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her survivors include her daughters, Elaine Nethery Gaddie and her husband, David, of Mount Washington, and Suzanne Nethery Becker and her husband, Kenneth, of Taylorsville; her special daughter-in-law, who loved her like a mother, Brenda Williams Nethery, of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, David Jr., Suzanne, Scott, Laura Ann, Mary Virginia, Brennan, and Jamison; and her ten great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be conducted with the Reverend Kenneth Jackson officiating. Interment will be in the Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M., until 1:45 P.M., Wednesday, the 18th day of November, 2020 at Elk Creek Baptist Church. Social distancing will be required and anyone entering the church will be required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check. In lieu of flowers, Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 01:45 PM
Elk Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
