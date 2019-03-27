|
|
Mary Josephine "Jodi" Boughter
Louisville - Mary Josephine "Jodi" Boughter, 71, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Jodi was born in Louisville on April 19, 1947 to the late Norbert and Mary Pat Burns Wafzig. She was a retired title clerk for the former Burns Ford Dealership, Bluegrass L/M, Metropolitan L/M and for Bill Collins Ford. Jodi was a member of the Okolona VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Gary Boughter, Sr.; one son Gary Tyler Boughter, Jr. (Melissa); her sister Marie Underwood and brother Norbert Wafzig.
Funeral services will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28th. Visitation will also be Thursday beginning at 12 Noon until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019