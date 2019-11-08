Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Church
2931 Pindell Avenue
View Map
Resources
Mary Juanita Seadler Obituary
Mary Juanita Seadler

Louisville - 100, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.

She was the former Mary Juanita Gray, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and the Xaverian Brothers Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Seadler Jr.; and her brothers, Felix, Robert and Raymond Gray.

She is survived by her children, Quintin Paul Seadler, Jerry Seadler (Janie), Michael Seadler (Ruth), Paula Ruffra (Don), Mary Gunter (Eddie) and Patty Pike (Glenn); 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p. m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Xavier High School 1609 Poplar Level Road Louisville KY 40217 or Presentation Academy 861 South 4th Street Louisville KY 40203
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
