Mary Jumper
Louisville - Mary Jumper passed March 7, 2019. She is reunited with her father Edward Morrow Thornton who preceded her in death. Her legacy is still running strong survived by her three daughters Beverly, Ramona, and Marissa, 6 grand children, 2 great grand children, mother Mary E. Thornton, siblings: Morris (Cleve) McAtee, Edna Kelly, Jimmy Thornton, Meryl Thornton, Carolyn (Kevin) Sievers, and former husband Raymond Jumper. She was a devoted member of Miracle Temple and a devoted employee of CVS pharmacy for more than 40 years. Mary's family and faith were the most important things to her. She had a beautiful smile, a strong sense of humor, and a worry free attitude towards life. She will forever be missed. Visitation: Saturday March 9th at Miracle Temple 2208 Dixie Hwy 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held Sunday March 10 at Miracle Temple 3pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019