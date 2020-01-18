|
|
Mary Karen Peterworth
Louisville - Mary, 75, passed away on January 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on December 8, 1944 to John and Margaret Peterworth. She was a graduate of Ursuline College and Catherine Spalding. Karen worked as a systems analyst and enjoyed reading, traveling, and needlework.
She is survived by her brothers, Dave (Marion), Dan (Vickie), sister, Connie Allen, 12 nieces and nephews, and her dear friend and companion, Louise Mattingly.
Visitation will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive on Saturday, January 25 beginning at 9:30 AM followed by the mass of Christian burial at 11:00.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cor Unum Spiritual Center, 1908 Tyler Lane, Louisville, KY 40205
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020