CLARK, MARY KATHLEEN, 86, wife of Raymond Sylvester Clark, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of Albert Lee Cinnamon and Ophelia Wilson. Survivors include her children: Karen Gates, Neal A. Clark, Terry R. Clark and Kerry L. Clark; and grandchildren: Ryan Gates, Lindsay Gates, Lauren Grant, Tyler Clark, Aaron Clark, Corwin Clark, and Wesley Clark. Memorial service at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY October 30, 2020, 11:00 AM.









