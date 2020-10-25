1/
Mary Kathleen Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kathleen Clark

CLARK, MARY KATHLEEN, 86, wife of Raymond Sylvester Clark, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of Albert Lee Cinnamon and Ophelia Wilson. Survivors include her children: Karen Gates, Neal A. Clark, Terry R. Clark and Kerry L. Clark; and grandchildren: Ryan Gates, Lindsay Gates, Lauren Grant, Tyler Clark, Aaron Clark, Corwin Clark, and Wesley Clark. Memorial service at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY October 30, 2020, 11:00 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved