Mary King
Frankfort - Mary Louise King, 67, of Frankfort formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on Wed, July 3, 2019. Mary retired from the State Fair Grounds She was a very caring and loving person who never met a stranger, and will truly be missed by all. Mary always a kind heart to animals and especially her dog Gizzmo. She was born on July 27, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Beverly Simpson King Jr, brother, Stanley Bottom, and grandson Patrick Parker Jr. Mary is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Oral) Robinson, Angela Napper, and Lisa Leach, son, Brandon King, and sister, Katherine A Bottom. Mary also leaves behind to cherish her memory 18 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, cousins, and extended family. A Gathering will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals,- Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY)To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
