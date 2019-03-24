|
|
Mary L. Acklin
Louisville - 74 passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
She was a member of Green Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Maria Hart.
She is survived by her husband, Wiley Acklin; Children, Ray A. Barker Sr. (Donna), Wayward J. Hart III (Beverly), Helen "Dollbaby" Hart, Terrence M. Girten Sr. and Charles Acklin; grandchildren she raised Erica Hart and Henry Maxwell; stepchildren, Ravena Lloyd, Carla Harvey and Duane Acklin; siblings, Michelle Dunn, William Bradley and Clifton Barker; 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Green Street Baptist Church, 519 E. Gray Street. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30,2019, 12 noon at her church. Burial: Louisville Cemetery. A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019