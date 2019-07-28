Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
her church
3112 W. Broadway
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Blincoe "Marilee" Brown

Mary L. Blincoe "Marilee" Brown Obituary
Mary L. "Marilee" Blincoe Brown

Louisville - Mary L. "Marilee" Blincoe Brown, 74 of Louisville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Norton Hospital-Downtown. She was a former teacher assistant in Kindergarten programs at Byck Elementary and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary schools, and a member of St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church. Survivors include her sons, Damon L. Blincoe-her caregiver, Mark A. (Aon Fykes), Lawrence A., and Nathan J. "Nate" Brown (Jamie Welch); Step-daughter, Margo Goggins, a stepson Napoleon Abrams; five grandchildren, a great grandson, and step grandchildren; Siblings, Marti Gunn (Wardell), Ellen Ross, and Paul J. Blincoe, Sr. (Gloria Sloss) of Louisville, a host of nieces and nephews including Adrienne D. "Dee Dee" Gunn who took care of her, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at her church 3112 W. Broadway with services to follow at 12 Noon. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
