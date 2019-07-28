|
Mary L. "Marilee" Blincoe Brown
Louisville - Mary L. "Marilee" Blincoe Brown, 74 of Louisville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Norton Hospital-Downtown. She was a former teacher assistant in Kindergarten programs at Byck Elementary and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary schools, and a member of St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church. Survivors include her sons, Damon L. Blincoe-her caregiver, Mark A. (Aon Fykes), Lawrence A., and Nathan J. "Nate" Brown (Jamie Welch); Step-daughter, Margo Goggins, a stepson Napoleon Abrams; five grandchildren, a great grandson, and step grandchildren; Siblings, Marti Gunn (Wardell), Ellen Ross, and Paul J. Blincoe, Sr. (Gloria Sloss) of Louisville, a host of nieces and nephews including Adrienne D. "Dee Dee" Gunn who took care of her, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at her church 3112 W. Broadway with services to follow at 12 Noon. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019