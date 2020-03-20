Services
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-2416
Mary L. English


1939 - 2020
Palmyra, NY - English, Mary L., 80, died on Friday, March 20, 2020. All services at this time will be private. Please consider memorials to Willow Domestic Violence Center, P.O. Box 39601, Rochester, NY 14604.

Mary is survived by her daughters Mary Lou (Mark Pearl) Greenhagen and Susan (Doug) Fagner; son William English; grandchildren Stacy English, David J. Greenhagen and Christopher M. Greenhagen and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her life partner Adrian Contestable; son Carl Park; grandson Matthew English; sister Phyllis Swarthout and her beloved cat PeeWee.

Mary left us with the following thoughts; "My children are truly my life and my heart. They all know this, I have always told them I love and rely on them. They have all grown to be truly great individuals, each is different, each is special in their own way. They are all equally loved by me. The other love of my life is Pee Wee. He is a sweet, wonderful, loving companion. He is always with me and I truly believe he loves me and would not be happy or safe away from me. He has become my heart and happiness."

Online condolences

www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
