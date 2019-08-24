|
Mary L. "Beanie" Redmon
Louisville - Mary L. "Beanie" Redmon, 100, of Louisville, passed away August 21, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, one month shy of her 101st birthday.
Beanie and her husband Billy were founding members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she worked in the school cafeteria for many years. She was a past president of Square Dance Association and worked at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital until age 85. She loved working there she made many friends.
Preceded in death by her parents J.O. and Myrtle Hardesty, her husband of 74 years William Redmon, three brothers; Ed, Dote and Norman Hardesty.
Survived by her daughter Dana Martin (Rich); two grandchildren Dawn Burba (Rick), Scott Martin (Holly); four great grandchildren Hannah, Chloe, Nikki and Reece of who she loved so dearly.
Beanie never met a stranger. She had a wonderful neighbor Bonnie that checked on her every night. She had a great friend Robert that took her and Billy to Frisch's every week. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Special thanks to Dr. James Fitzpatrick and his nurse Jenny for their wonderful care and friendship.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30A.M. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00P.M. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019