Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Lou, KY
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Lou, KY
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Taylor Obituary
Mary L. Taylor

Louisville - 95, died Friday May 3rd, 2019 at Springhurst Health and Rehab Center in Louisville, KY.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Taylor; and her son, Harry E Taylor, who was killed in the Vietnam War.

She is survived by her children, Julius Taylor (Shirley), Cynthia Rhodes (Lawrence), Diane Warren (Phil), and Dorene Reed; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, with a service to follow 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 9th at Green Castle Baptist Church (4970 Murphy Lane, Lou, KY 40241). Burial will be held at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville, KY. Memorial gifts can be made to, Harry E. Taylor Scholarship Fund C/O the church.

To leave special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
