Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Louisville - 88, passed away peacefully at Episcopal Church Home on March 15, 2019.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Herbert Johnson and Lillian Morgan Johnson. Mary saw much in her lifetime, the Great Depression, WWII, television and the computer. Mary, being a clergy wife did various volunteer jobs in church and community. She loved antiques and had a booth with her good friend, Joan Humke at the Red Barn in Middletown.

She is preceded in death by husband, Larry, her son, Peter and daughter, Molly.

She is survived by her daughter, Emily; grandchildren Kristin, Lauren and Juli; great-grandchild Casey; beloved fat cat, Spike.

A memorial service will be held 2pm,Tuesday, March 19 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Visitation is 12- 2pm prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY 40202 or Kentucky Humane Society, 241 Steedly Dr. Louisville, KY 40214
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
