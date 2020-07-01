1/1
Mary LaVerne Malone
Mary LaVerne Malone

Louisville - Mary Laverne Malone, 63, passed away at Essex Nursing Home and Rehab on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father William Franklin Malone and a brother William Steven Malone.

Mary Laverne was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Johnathan Daniel Malone (Kelli), Aleisha Walsh, Patricia Elizabeth Voon (Phil), with grandchildren, Charles Bailey, Sarah, Little John, Izzy, Tori, Griffin, and Micah. She is also survived by her mother Patricia Jane (Raley) Thomas along with her siblings Tina Marie Benningfield, John David Malone (Nicki Bright), Joseph Alexander Malone (Janine), and Timothy Scott Malone (Melissa). Laverne is also survived by nieces who were just like daughters to her, Jennifer Lynne Davis and Alexandra Davis.

Laverne was loved by all, a truly selfless being.

Services and burial will be private July 6th Louisville Memorial Gardens..






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
Louisville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
