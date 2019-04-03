Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lawrence Obituary
Mary Lawrence

Louisville - 90, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was a devout Christian and a long time member of Lee's Lane Baptist Church. Mary was retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education as a reading tutor at Wellington Elementary School. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and working around the house and yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Lawrence; son, Richard C. Lawrence; brothers James and Carl Webster; sister, Amanda Parido.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Christine) and Gary Chapman; daughter, Debbie Audo; daughter-in-law, Laura Lawrence; brother, Ralph Webster (Arlene); grandchildren, Christopher, Amy, Jennifer, Cody, Meghan, Eric and Jacob; great grandchildren, Ella, Reece, Zoey, Allie and Parker; several nieces and nephews.

Her celebration of life will be 12:00 P.M. Friday , April 5, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels , 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be given to a or to the Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now