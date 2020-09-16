1/1
Mary Lee Conn
1958 - 2020
Mary Lee Conn

Louisville - 62 of Lawrenceville, GA went to her forever home with The Lord on Sept. 9th, 2020. After battling for five weeks in two different hospitals of the Atlanta, GA area, Mary's pain and suffering ended with family members by her side at Emory Hospital. Mary was born on June 24, 1958 to the late Lulla and Edward Curtis in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to both parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Randisha L. Conn, sister, Jeweral L. Curtis, and brothers, Linnell Curtis, and Alvin R. Curtis.

Her memory will continued to be cherished by her husband of 34 years, Roy L. Conn, three daughters, Nicole Mashingaidze (Lenox), Jamie B. Williams, and Stephanie Danielle Kayla Conn, and her grandson, Christian L. Lindsey. In addition, her surviving siblings are Lois J. Curtis, Charles E. Curtis, Eloise McCarthy (Fred, Sr.), Steven D. Curtis, Katie Curtis-James (Tim), and Wayne Curtis.

She was an active member of Faith Free Full Gospel Church in Buford, GA. Mary attended Emma J. Woerner Jr. High School in Louisville, KY, where she was a member of the Dance Drill Team. She graduated from Louisville Male High School in June 1976. In June 1978, she received a Medical Assistant Secretary Degree from Spencerian College of Business in Louisville, KY She worked as a Pathology Secretary at St. Anthony's Hospital in Louisville, KY from June 1978 - December 1987. In February, 1988, Mary began working as an Accounting Clerk in the Finance Dept. for Bellsouth at their Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, GA. In April 1993, she began working at Atlanta / Alpharetta Remittance Office for Bellsouth / AT&T. Mary progressed through various positions throughout her 32 year career at AT&T. At the time of her demise, she was honored to have served in the position of Manager of Remit OPS & System Mgmt, since 2014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are restricted occupancy requirements. In addition, the funeral home asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Therefore, the family will receive guests for walk-thru visitations from 12 N-2 PM on Friday, Sept. 18th and again from 9 AM - 10:50 AM on Sat. Sept. 19th. Both visitations will be at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19, 50 guest limitation, the 11:00 AM funeral services will be a private ceremony with the family members. However, the funeral services will be available for internet viewing via live stream on G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send cards, condolences, etc. to: G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
