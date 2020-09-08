Mary Lee Horine



Louisville - Mary Lee Horine, 74, passed away on Sept. 1.



Mary Lee was born in Louisville to Rocco and Mary Ann Patella on July 9, 1946.



Mary Lee is survived by her son Robert Horine, Jr., her daughter Ana Hale; her siblings Teresa Whitlock, Rocco Patella, Jr., Maria Sherrard, William Patella, and Dr. Evelyn Clark; and many nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Spalding University in Elementary Education and went on to get her Master of Education degree from Indiana University Southeast.



She began her teaching career at St. Agnes Catholic School. Most recently, she taught in Jefferson County Schools at Norton Elementary School. She had also taught in Oldham County Schools at North Oldham Middle School.



During a hiatus from her career as an educator, she co-founded the highly successful interior design firm Tapp and Associates. She used her design talents in many beautiful homes and businesses throughout Louisville.



The family of Mary Lee wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the compassionate people at Hosparus Healthcare and her caring nurses and caregivers at Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hosparus Healthcare of Louisville.



Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









