Mary Lema Lutes HunterLouisville - 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William C. Hunter' her son, Christopher Hunter; daughter, Vicki Allen; and son in law, John Williams.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bill Hunter Jr. (Becky), Kevin Hunter (Ann), Harry Hunter; daughters, Cindy Cullen (Brendan), Sally Ruckriegel (Tony), Jo Ann Williams (John); 22 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.Mary was a 1945 graduate of Holy Name grade school and a 1949 graduate of Presentation Academy. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Louisville Cardinals. GO CARDS! Mary and her friends enjoyed Homemakers, bingo, and Rook Club.She loved her family and was the life of the party. She was always quick with a joke. She was also a devoted Catholic and a member of Out Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.Her Funeral Mass will take place at noon on Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 South Third Street, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A private visitation will be held before the time of service.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Diabetes Association.