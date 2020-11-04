Mary Lena TarrenceLouisville - Mary Lena Tarrence, 87, wife to the late Durward Tarrence, passed away at home,with her family, on Tuesday November 3, 2020. She was born to the late Chauncey and Mae (Hayes) Massey in Tennessee on July 20, 1933. She is also preceded in death by a son, Mark Tarrence and grandson David Tarrence, Jr.Mary worked in the factory for Conco and attended Beth Haven Baptist Church.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Linda Mulkins (Terry), Judy Haines (Leroy), David Tarrence, and Donnie Tarrence along with 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 till 5 and from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hosparus of Louisville, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.Due to Covid restrictions masks are required during visitation and service and social distancing is expected.