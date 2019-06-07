Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mary Lena Williams Keller


1941 - 2019
Mary Lena Williams Keller Obituary
Mary Lena Williams Keller

Louisville - Mary Lena Keller passed away on June 4, 2019.

She was born to the late Herman Brondell Williams and Sarah Gladys Parsons on October 25, 1941 in Denniston KY.

Mary is a graduate of Berea Foundation School in Berea, KY and attended Morehead State University. She retired as the Receptionist of the Orr Corporation after 20 years of service.

Mary is survived by her three children, Dawn Probus, Toby Keller, Rebecca Hodges (Chad), and has four grandchildren.

It was her wish to be cremated. A celebration of life family gathering and visitation will be held at the Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Sunday, June 9th from 1-4 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent to the in her Memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019
