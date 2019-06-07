|
|
Mary Lena Williams Keller
Louisville - Mary Lena Keller passed away on June 4, 2019.
She was born to the late Herman Brondell Williams and Sarah Gladys Parsons on October 25, 1941 in Denniston KY.
Mary is a graduate of Berea Foundation School in Berea, KY and attended Morehead State University. She retired as the Receptionist of the Orr Corporation after 20 years of service.
Mary is survived by her three children, Dawn Probus, Toby Keller, Rebecca Hodges (Chad), and has four grandchildren.
It was her wish to be cremated. A celebration of life family gathering and visitation will be held at the Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Sunday, June 9th from 1-4 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent to the in her Memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019