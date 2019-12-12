Services
Perryman's Mortuary
3237 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 776-8600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen
1018 S. 15th S
Mary Lillie Rucker Obituary
Mary Lillie Rucker

Mary Lillie Rucker, 89, left this world to go home on Dec. 9, 2019 to be with her husband, John Wesley Rucker, who has preceded her in death.

She was a retired employee of Kroger Co. where she was employed for 33 1/2 years, a faithful union member and KEMBA Credit Union Member. She was a 60 year member of Burnett Ave. Baptist Church before joining St. Stephen Church where she was a 25 year member.

Her survivors include her children, Jerry Vaughn, Ricky Gus & Sharon Yvonne Rucker, one sister, Sandra Jackson, a host of grand and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11am at St. Stephen, 1018 S. 15th St. with burial in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
