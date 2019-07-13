|
|
Mary Lois Harper
Louisville - 81, passed away July 11, 2019.
She was born September 30, 1937 in Summershade, KY.
She worked as a custodian for 27 years at Jefferson County Public Schools.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vera Mae and Edison Savage; her husband of 62 years, Arvin Clayton Harper; her brothers, Gary and Elton Savage; and her sister Louise Akin.
She is survived by her children, Steven Harper (Becky) and Vicki Slattery (Bob); her brother, Guy Savage; her grandchildren, Clay (Casey) Harper, Margot Harper, Maryssa Slattery, and Jonathan Slattery; her expected great-grandchild Decker Harper.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Greenwood United Baptist Church. Mail to Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Special thanks to her niece Wilma Harper for all of her love and support.
Services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 1:00 P.M. at Greenwood United Baptist Church, 8710 Thompson Lane, Louisville, KY 40258.
Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019