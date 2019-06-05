Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Avenue
Prospect, KY
View Map
Mary Lois Klein Obituary
Mary Lois Klein

Louisville - Mary Lois Klein died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville after a brief illness.

She was born September 8, 1932 in Louisville, the second of three daughters to the late Martin and Elizabeth Beckley.

Mary was a graduate and proud alumni of Ahrens Trade School, class of 1950.

She met the love of her life, William A. "Bill" Klein. Together they were united in marriage on April 5, 1952 and shared 59 years together until Bill's death in 2011.

Mary and Bill were very active in the Marine Corps League and Ladies Auxiliary, especially the Toys for Tots Drive. She served as past president of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary Detachment # 729.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded by a sister, Burnetta Seger.

Mary is survived by her younger sister, Ann Carpenter; sons, Albert H. (Laura) and Robert W. (Angela Lewis-Klein); daughter, Sharon M. Bailey (Doug); five grandchildren, Timothy Klein (Dana), Peter Klein and Kellsy, Krissy and Kacye Duthie. She also leaves to cherish her memory five great-grandchildren.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Avenue, Prospect with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows (https://snows.org) or the .

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
