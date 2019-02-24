|
|
Mary Lou Benmore
Louisville - Mary Lou Benmore 6/12/1940-2/15/ 2019
"A Life To Celebrate"
Mary Lou's sense of adventure at an early age, led her away from her loving home in Louisville. The excitement of the Detroit Auto Industry in the early sixties well suited her amazing energy level, and challenged her career pursuits. She enjoyed a demanding career that included a parallel "Jet Set" style social life, typical of the era. "Those Were The Days"
After retirement Mary Lou returned to the neighborhood she loved to enjoy family and friends. Her zest for life never waned. Her love and loyalty to her family, friends and neighbors will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Anna Lee Johnston and her sister and brother-in-law, Kenneth and Doris Ann Goodman. She leaves behind a bunch of us that love her and will miss her dearly.
In accordance with her wishes, we will be having a celebration of her life, date forthcoming.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019