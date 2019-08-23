Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Mary Beyer
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Mary Lou Beyer


1936 - 2019
Mary Lou Beyer Obituary
Mary Lou Beyer

Louisville - Mary Lou Beyer, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Beyer Jr.; She is survived by her children, Mary Rose Beyer, LuAnn Harrod (Danny), Jean Beyer, Susie Eldridge (Denny), Hank Beyer III, Bob Beyer (Missy), Karen Ledington (Mike), Sherry Murphy (Donnie); Brothers, Donnie and Joe; Sister, Rosie; 15- grandchildren and 20- great grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 10am at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
