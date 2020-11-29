1/2
Mary Lou Booker
1928 - 2020
Mary Lou Booker

Louisville - Mary Lou Booker, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Mary was born on November 4, 1928 in Berrytown, Kentucky to Proctor and Elizabeth Watson. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, William L. Booker, Sisters, Azalia V. Young, and Francis Bettis, Brother, William Watson, Aunt, Azalea Blakemore, and Uncle, Hayes Hall.

She was the first woman appointed to the Board of Trustee's at First Baptist Church of Anchorage.

Mary is survived by her loving Niece, Susan Y. Cole, and Nephew, James Edward Wheat.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, services are private.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to American Heart Association.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
