Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Mary Lou Brown Obituary
Mary Lou Brown

Louisville - Mary Lou Brown, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1938 graduate of Mercy Academy and a longtime parishioner of St. Barnabas.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Caroline Holden; her husband Eddie Brown; her grandson Ed "Butch" Brown; and her great-grandson Harrison Evans.

Mary Lou will be remembered for her caring nature, her wit, and for the undivided attention she gave to everyone. She has often been described as both beautiful and amazing.

She is survived by her sister Doris Lesshafft; her sons Gene, Ken (Peggy), Don (Ally); and daughters Joan Hagedorn (Ron), Mary Anne Clay (Jerry), and Margie Mueller (Tom).

Left to treasure the memories of Nana are ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from on Thursday, April 25 from 2-8 pm at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 am at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

The Brown family requests that any contributions in Mary Lou's memory be made to Mercy Academy or Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
