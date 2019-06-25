Mary Lou Chester, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 23, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1927 in East View, KY to Claud and Audrey Givan. She is survived by her children, John Chester, Martha Offutt and Kathleen Gumbel (Larry); her grandchildren Susie and Danielle Offutt and Mark, Ben and Rachel Gumbel; her great grandchildren Taya, Amara and Zayd; and her sister Martha Jean Owsley ( Bob) of Cecilia, KY. She was predeceased by her husband William D. Chester, Jr.; her parents and a sister Ann Givan.



Mary Lou graduated from Lynnvale High School and after graduation worked at Fort Knox as the secretary of the motor pool. After her marriage she moved to Louisville and later worked at Channel 15 as the Asst. Auction Manager. She was also a registered Parliamentarian and travelled extensively serving as a parliamentarian for corporate meetings.



Mary Lou was an accomplished baker. She started earning culinary ribbons at the KY State Fair as a teenager through 4-H club and baked her entire life. Mary Lou won countless ribbons and several baking sweepstakes and was the winner of the 1971 My Favorite Cake with her delicious Italian Cream Cake.



A strong supporter of her family Mary Lou served as the PTA presidents at Goldsmith, Myers and Seneca High School. She was also the President of the Seneca Band Boosters and was made an Honorary Redskin in 1982.



Mary Lou was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 90 years. She was devoted to veterans and served as a leader in many capacities in the organization. She was the Past State President, National Chaplain and Parliamentarian and served as the Southern Division National Vice President. Mary Lou mentored many younger members and attended most State and National conventions. At the National Convention in Miami in 1960 she had her first date with her future husband Bill Chester.



She also was a longtime member of the 8 & 40 which supports child welfare and provides assistance to children battling respiratory diseases. Mary Lou had the privilege of serving as the Le Chapeau National in 2005 and was installed at the National Convention in Hawaii. She enjoyed several trips to Denver to tour the hospitals they supported. As a Registered National Parliamentarian, she served as the local and state president of the NAP and trained and tested many new members.



Mary Lou attended Buechel Park Baptist Church for 58 years and served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Harmony Chapter of the Eastern Star. Mary Lou served as the neighborhood Republican precinct captain and worked the voting polls for many years.



The funeral will be at her church, located at 2403 Hikes Lane, Thursday, June 27th at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home conducted by the American Legion Auxiliary.



Expressions of Sympathy may be made the Buechel Park Baptist Church Farm Ministry. They supplied Mary Lou and other seniors with fresh produce grown in their gardens each week and also supply various food banks with fresh produce.



Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary