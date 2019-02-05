Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Lou Derringer Obituary
Mary Lou Derringer

Shelbyville - Mary Lou Derringer, 82 died on Saturday, 2 February 2019.

Her survivors include her husband Charles C. Derringer; and her daughters, Teresa Lunsford and her husband, Taylor, of Harrodsburg, Felecia Koerber of Prospect, and Dee Lisa Parr and her husband, Gene Parr, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, the 5 February 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
