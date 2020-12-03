1/1
Mary Lou Fitzmayer
Mary Lou Fitzmayer

Louisville - 91, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was the retired personnel coordinator at the old St. Anthony's Hospital, a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Sodality, Filson Club, and Historic Homes Foundation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis W. and Achie Estes Fitzmayer; a sister, Sister Mary Clarissa Fitzmayer O.S.U., a brother, Louis H. Fitzmayer: and her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Fitzmayer.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Karen (Mike), Mark (Claudette), Barbara (Steve), Jo Ann (Debbie), and John (Nancy); 12 great nieces and nephews; and 9 great great nieces and nephews.

All services are private with burial in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville or the Donor's favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
