|
|
Mary Lou Horsley
Middletown - Mary Lou Horsley, 83, of Middletown passed away September 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville with her family by her side. She was born December 30, 1935 in Middletown, KY to the late Walter and Hazel Rose Roman. She was a graduate of Eastern High School. Mary Lou was employed at Citizens Fidelity Bank as a Branch Manager until she retired in 1987. She was a member of Middletown Christian Church.
Mary Lou was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had many interests but the one she held most dear was her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Ed Horsley; her daughters, Lisa (David) Stiff, Dana (Keith) Wade; three grandchildren, Meredith (Ryan) Jones, Graham (Eleanor) Stiff, and Logan Wade; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Carter Jones; her sister, Lois Holloway; and her brother, David (Mary) Roman.
Funeral Services for Mary Lou will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Middletown Christian Church, 500 N. Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Middletown Historic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time for service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Mary Lou's memory to Norton Children's Hospital, 4001 Dutchman's Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. https://nortonchildrens.com/donate/
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019