Mary Lou Long
Louisville - Mary Lou Long 77 of Louisville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Baptist Health. Born in Texarkana, TX she was the former Mary Lou Price.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 47 years Paul J. Long; her sister Betty Sue Richardson; her husband would also like to share a special thank you to his 8 close friends for their love and support during these times.
Cremation was chosen.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to GRRAND of Louisville or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanab, UT.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019