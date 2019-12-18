|
|
Mary Lou Miller
Scottsburg - Mary Lou Miller, 85, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was a homemaker, a member of the Austin Wesleyan Church, a former member of the Plymouth Homemakers Club and a longtime volunteer at the Scott County Clearing House. She loved to quilt, crochet and work puzzles. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gerald "Bud" Miller; parents, Austin and Corrine Hall; a sister, Eveyln Hall and two brothers, Robert and Glen Hall. Survivors include two sons, Richard (Nila) and Jerry Miller; two sisters, Jo Ann Graham and Joyce Kiefer; six brothers Austin, Rev. Gilbert, Mike, Gary, Don and Parvin Hall; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Saturday at Collins Funeral Home with burial in New Providence Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm on Friday and after 10 am on Saturday at Collins Funeral Home. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019