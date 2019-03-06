Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Mary Lou Muth Obituary
Mary Lou Muth

Louisville - Mary Lou Muth, 75, passed away on March 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris David Muth.

Mary Lou was a dedicated school teacher, and retired from Jefferson County Public Schools. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son, Paul David Muth (Angela Lynn); and grandchildren Meghan and Alexis.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00am, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 3:00-7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
