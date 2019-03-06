|
|
Mary Lou Muth
Louisville - Mary Lou Muth, 75, passed away on March 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris David Muth.
Mary Lou was a dedicated school teacher, and retired from Jefferson County Public Schools. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son, Paul David Muth (Angela Lynn); and grandchildren Meghan and Alexis.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00am, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 3:00-7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019