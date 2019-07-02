|
Mary Lou Sims Krill
Louisville - Mary Lou Sims Krill, 76, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, after a long illness, with her husband at her side.
Mary Lou was a member of St Athanasius Catholic Church.
She grew up in Holy Cross, KY and was a graduate of St. Francis High School.
She worked in the Optical industry, having worked at White Haines Optical, Kentucky Optical and Twin City Optical as a customer service manager. After retiring from the Optical Industry, she then worked at JCPS as a Nutrition Assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Sims and Frederick Otho Sims.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jake Krill; sisters, Margie Beam (Freddy), Katsy Hagan (Harry), Lorine Ballard (Jude), Rose Mary Edlin (Avis) and Brenda Sims; brother, Kenneth Sims (Sarah); many nieces and nephews, especially James Sims and his children, True and Cameron; step children, Debbie Dauenhauer (Marty), Patty Keehn (Martin), Tammy Krill, and Richie Krill (Melody); step grandchildren; and step great grandchildren.
Cremation was selected. A memorial of her life is 2:00 to 8:00PM Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. A memorial mass is 10:00 AM Saturday at St. Anthanasius Church in Louisville, KY. Burial will be after the mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross, KY.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019