Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthanasius Church
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Krill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Sims Krill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Sims Krill Obituary
Mary Lou Sims Krill

Louisville - Mary Lou Sims Krill, 76, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, after a long illness, with her husband at her side.

Mary Lou was a member of St Athanasius Catholic Church.

She grew up in Holy Cross, KY and was a graduate of St. Francis High School.

She worked in the Optical industry, having worked at White Haines Optical, Kentucky Optical and Twin City Optical as a customer service manager. After retiring from the Optical Industry, she then worked at JCPS as a Nutrition Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Sims and Frederick Otho Sims.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jake Krill; sisters, Margie Beam (Freddy), Katsy Hagan (Harry), Lorine Ballard (Jude), Rose Mary Edlin (Avis) and Brenda Sims; brother, Kenneth Sims (Sarah); many nieces and nephews, especially James Sims and his children, True and Cameron; step children, Debbie Dauenhauer (Marty), Patty Keehn (Martin), Tammy Krill, and Richie Krill (Melody); step grandchildren; and step great grandchildren.

Cremation was selected. A memorial of her life is 2:00 to 8:00PM Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. A memorial mass is 10:00 AM Saturday at St. Anthanasius Church in Louisville, KY. Burial will be after the mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Holy Cross, KY.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now