Mary Louis Pinnell Burton

Louisville - 100, passed away November 5, 2020.

Born in Prospect, KY, she lived in Louisville for most of her life. She worked for Standard Oil of Kentucky, which became Standard Oil of California (later Chevron). After retirement, she and her husband moved to Cape Coral, Florida, where they lived for 25 years. She returned to Louisville in 2009. She was a member of Okolona Christian Church, Louisville, and the First Congregational Church, Cape Coral.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford J. Burton, after 69 years of marriage. Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID, there will be no visitation, rather, a private graveside service will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Talking Books Library, PO Box 537, Frankfort, KY. 40602.

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

