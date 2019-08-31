Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Mary Louise "Lucy" Brooks

Mary Louise "Lucy" Brooks Obituary
Louisville - 83, was born to Helen Grantz and Bruce Greenwell on November 17, 1935. She entered Heaven's gates on August 30, 2019.

Lucy was a business woman and successfully ran several moving businesses. She had an unwavering faith in God, and was a devout Christian. Real Estate was her passion and she had a tremendous love of animals, especially birds.

She is preceded by her parents, her half-brother Joe Greenwell; sisters, Jean Wheatley and Angela Greenwell and Peep Peep, her beloved peacock.

Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Moseley (Clay) and Carolyn Bouteiller; sister, Polly Popp (Dave); brothers, Bob Greenwell (Naomi)and John Greenwell; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a number of relatives and close friends.

Visitation will be held at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Friday. The service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, 12 Noon, September 6th with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
