Mary Louise (Emmons) Drabek
Pekin, IN - Mary Louise (Emmons) Drabek, age 89, was born April 25, 1930 in Louisville, KY to Guy William and Goldie Mae (Douglas) Emmons and grew up in the Crescent Hill Neighborhood. She married Edmund Felix Drabek on March 31, 1956. They were married 50 years before his death. She passed away peacefully at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was an alumnus of Theodore Ahrens Trade High School and acquired an associate degree in Paralegal Studies. She was a member of Delta Epsilon Tau. Mary's major employment was with law enforcement at the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute and the Louisville Division of Police as well as several attorneys.
Mary was a Southern Baptist, a member of the Eastern Star and the Greenville Golden Girls. She loved camping with her husband Edmund, in Avon Park, Florida (Flywheelers). She also enjoyed square dancing along with crocheting, knitting, and sewing clothes for family members especially her grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson Stephen Michael Howard, two brothers Lee and Guy "Buster", and four sisters Erma, Ethel, Lillian "Lill", and Bettie Jean "Patsy".
Surviving are her children Edmund L. (Rhonda) Drabek and Deborah (Steve Carson) Drabek Howard. Four grandchildren; Matthew (Andrea) Drabek, Emily (David) Drabek-Maunder, Candice Carson, and Austin Carson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12 noon at Love Funeral Home Palmyra, IN. with interment in St. Michaels Cemetery, Bradford, IN. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday November 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Love Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Ed and Mary Drabek Scholarship Washington County Community Foundation P.O. Box 50 Salem, IN. 47167.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019