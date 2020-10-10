Mary Louise FosterGalena - Mary Louise Foster, 84, passed away at her son's home in Fredericksburg, Indiana, early Friday morning. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, July 24, 1936, Mary Lou was a 1954 graduate of New Albany High School and graduated from Kentucky Baptist School of Nursing in Louisville, in 1957. After earning her Registered Nursing Credentials, she worked in Psychiatric Nursing for most of her lengthy career, including many years at Southern Indiana Mental Health and Guidance Center, later Known as LifeSpring, in Jeffersonville, IN. She belonged to Greenville United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, Served as Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts and served as President of the PTA. She and husband Marvin "Chick" Foster took their family on many family vacations together, seeing most of the United States as well as parts of Canada. In their later years, they travelled extensively, including 2 trips to Europe, where they saw Italy, France, Great Britain, Greece, and her favorite, Norway, among others. Mary Lou spend countless hours in her beloved flower gardens. She said that she felt closer to God in her garden than anywhere else. She and Chick entertained frequently in their home, and she was an accomplished cook and baker. She and Chick also enjoyed attending plays at Clarksville Little Theater and Actors Theater of Louisville.She is survived by her son-Byron Foster (Tresa); daughters- Terri Lynn Foster, Darlene Kimbler (Dale), Dianna Medin (Dale); sisters- Lequita Hesford, Polly Damon (Bill), Sharron Cross (Mike), Shirley Grundhoefffer, Donna Hasenhour (Mike), RuthAnn Rasche (Lester), Debra Kunkler (John), Doris Pfaff (John); sister-in-law-Janet Morris and grandchildren-Ashlee Foster, Bradley Kimbler and Matthew Kimble.She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years-Marvin "Chick" Foster; parents- Harry L. Morris and Mildred Louise Lewellen and brothers- Robert "Bobby" Lewellen, Roger "Bud" Lewellen, Walter E. "Eddie" Lewellen and Alfred Morris and her beloved aunt and uncle-Doris & George Jones and Great-Aunt Mayme Downes.Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral home on Friday from 4:00 PM -7:30 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM -10:00 AM. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Highview Cemetery in Chaplin, Kentucky.In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rauch Inc. ADA in New Albany.