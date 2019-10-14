|
Mary Louise Hall
New Albany - Mary Louise Hall, 92, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2019 at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, IN. She was born on May 20, 1927 in Louisville, KY.
She was a 1945 graduate of Louisville Girls High School and a 1949 graduate of Ursuline College with a Bachelor of Science of Biology. Mary Louise was retired from Clark Memorial Hospital where she worked as a Medical Technologist for 30 years. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church In Jeffersonville where she very much enjoyed quilting with her friends and also spent many hours volunteering over the years.
Mary Louise now joins her eternal family which includes her husband Charles W. Hall, parents, William O. and Lorena Sullivan, and her sister Geraldine Sullivan.
She is survived by her five children, William C. Hall (Kelley), Stephen J. Hall (Deborah), Mary K. Kutter (Joseph), Teresa A. Staashelm (James) and Thomas P. Hall (Miluska). She also leaves behind grandchildren; Douglas Hall, Karl and Calvin Kutter, Jacob Staashelm, and Emma, Daniel and Claire Hall.
A funeral mass will be held her honor at 10:00 AM, Thursday October 17, 2018 at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church.
E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019