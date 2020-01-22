|
|
Mary Louise Hedman
Louisville - Mary Louise Hedman, 94, entered into rest on Sunday January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris "Joe" Hedman and brother, William "Pete" Lewis. She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church and Orchid Society of Kentucky, and Daylily Society. Mary and Joe in 1966 became Co - Owner of Hedman's Florist and Greenhouse. She is survived by her children, William Hedman (Donna) and Walter Hedman; Grandson, William Hedman, Jr., and Granddaughter, Robin Hedman; Great Grandchildren, Hunter, Madison, Emma Hedman. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her visitation will be held on Friday from 3-8pm and on Saturday after 9:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020