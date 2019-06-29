|
|
Mary Louise Hodges
Louisville - 71, passed away June 27, 2019.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where she was a proud graduate from the Ministry Formation Program.
Mary is survived by her husband, George Kenneth Hodges; children, Theresa Jandt, Melissa Schultz (Glenn) and William and Kenneth Hodges; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare for their loving and caring support.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019