Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
7335 Southside Dr.
Mary Louise Hodges

Mary Louise Hodges Obituary
Mary Louise Hodges

Louisville - 71, passed away June 27, 2019.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where she was a proud graduate from the Ministry Formation Program.

Mary is survived by her husband, George Kenneth Hodges; children, Theresa Jandt, Melissa Schultz (Glenn) and William and Kenneth Hodges; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Monday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare for their loving and caring support.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019
