Mary Louis Huber
Louisville - Mary Louise Huber, 92, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky to Russell and Selma Blair.
Mary attended St. Cecilia grade school and Ursuline Academy. She was a bookkeeper, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and one of UK's biggest fans.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Stan" Huber; grandson, Michael Riggle; granddaughter, Kayce Thompson; brother, Jack Blair and sister, Virginia Campisano.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Rita Callahan, Judy Rosenfield, Mary Beth Mattingly and Carolyn Riggle; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Mouser. Also left to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Our family would like to thank the staff and our friends at Westport Place for their love, support and care. Each and every one of them made a difference in the life of our mother and family.
Mary will always be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor and gentle ways. Her bright light will shine on in our memories and our hearts.
A celebration of Mary's life will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019