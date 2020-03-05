|
Mary Louise "Lucy" Valentour Newby
Louisville - Mary Louise "Lucy" Valentour Newby, 88, wife to the late Joseph Newby, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at The Springs at Stonybrook. She was born to Nester and Rosella (Meece) Valentour in Stearns, Kentucky. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest, Ann, Nellie "Fritz", and Angela.
Lucy worked for Celanese for 40 years and was a member of Shively Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Valinda Petri (Glenn) and Tim Newby along with several loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Springs at Stonybrook on the Legacy Unit for the excellent care given to our Mother.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.(alzfdn.org)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020